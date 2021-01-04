CFAY Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday

210401-N-HH215-1015

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) command master chief, Chief Culinary Specialist Chasity Eastland and Chief Culinary Specialist Juan Sanchez cut a cake in honor of the chief petty officers’ 128th birthday at CFAY’s Matthew C. Perry General Mess, or "Jewel of the East" galley. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

