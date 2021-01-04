Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Fraser 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    210401-N-HH215-1015
    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 1, 2021) – Command Master Chief Derek Mullenhour, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) command master chief, Chief Culinary Specialist Chasity Eastland and Chief Culinary Specialist Juan Sanchez cut a cake in honor of the chief petty officers’ 128th birthday at CFAY’s Matthew C. Perry General Mess, or "Jewel of the East" galley. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler R. Fraser/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 00:26
    VIRIN: 210401-N-HH215-1015
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY Celebrates 128th CPO Birthday, by PO2 Tyler Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CFAY
    CPO Birthday
    Jewel of the East Galley
    April 1st

