AERS platform UTV with CBRN-mounted sensor and communications equipment. The lighter, leaner personnel and equipment package is contained all on the one vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Steve Gaboriault)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 18:48
|Photo ID:
|6578494
|VIRIN:
|210331-D-D0490-002
|Resolution:
|2083x1385
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, On Location: CBRN systems are being adapted to go more places with the warfighter., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
On Location: CBRN systems are being adapted to go more places with the warfighter.
LEAVE A COMMENT