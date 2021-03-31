Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Location: CBRN systems are being adapted to go more places with the warfighter.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    AERS platform UTV with CBRN-mounted sensor and communications equipment. The lighter, leaner personnel and equipment package is contained all on the one vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Steve Gaboriault)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    CBRN
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
    UAV
    Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear

