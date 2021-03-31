Coast Guard Cutter Walnut arrives to new homeport in Pensacola

The Coast Guard Cutter Walnut arrived at its new homeport in Pensacola, Fla., March 31, 2021. The Walnut crew performed a major maintenance availability project to enable the 225-foot cutter to reach the end of its 30-year planned life service and was previously homeported in Honolulu. The cutter’s primary missions are aids to navigation, search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime environmental protection and national defense missions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

