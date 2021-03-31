Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Walnut arrives to new homeport in Pensacola

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard Cutter Walnut arrived at its new homeport in Pensacola, Fla., March 31, 2021. The Walnut crew performed a major maintenance availability project to enable the 225-foot cutter to reach the end of its 30-year planned life service and was previously homeported in Honolulu. The cutter’s primary missions are aids to navigation, search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, maritime environmental protection and national defense missions. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2021
    Date Posted: 03.31.2021 17:55
    TAGS

    Pensacola
    D8
    Return to homeport
    Coast Guard Cutter Walnut

