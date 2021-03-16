CSM’s hard work leads to commandant position at Army’s largest NCO academy

Command Sgt. Maj. Marissa M. Cisneros is the first female commandant of the U.S. Army Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, the Army's largest. She is also senior enlisted advisor, Army Logistics University.

