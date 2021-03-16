Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM’s hard work leads to commandant position at Army’s largest NCO academy

    EDINBURG, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Photo by Terrance Bell 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. Marissa M. Cisneros is the first female commandant of the U.S. Army Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, the Army's largest. She is also senior enlisted advisor, Army Logistics University.

    This work, CSM’s hard work leads to commandant position at Army’s largest NCO academy, by Terrance Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment
    NCO Academy
    military service
    professionalism
    CASCOM
    Fort-Lee-Feature-2021

