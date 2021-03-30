Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall Airman credits daughter for his success

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Peters, 325th Fighter Wing vice commander, presents Senior Airman Thomas Hill, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, with the John L. Levitow award alongside Hill’s daughter and leadership at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 17, 2021. The John L. Levitow award is the highest award presented to a graduate of Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    This work, Tyndall Airman credits daughter for his success, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

