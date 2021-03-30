Tyndall Airman credits daughter for his success

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Peters, 325th Fighter Wing vice commander, presents Senior Airman Thomas Hill, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron fire inspector, with the John L. Levitow award alongside Hill’s daughter and leadership at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 17, 2021. The John L. Levitow award is the highest award presented to a graduate of Air Force Enlisted Professional Military Education. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

