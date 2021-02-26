U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, stands for a portrait alongside Staff Sgt. Sara Basiliere, Master. Sgt. Jessica Mitchell and Master Sgt. Mare Jane Palumbo at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 26, 2021. The 158th Fighter Wing has made history as for the first time, three female Airmen from the wing have taken top honors in the Vermont Air National Guard’s annual “Airman of the Year” awards, with Basiliere, Mitchell and Palumbo recognized as “Airman,” “Non-commissioned officer” and “Senior non-commissioned officer” of the year respectively. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie M. Paroline)
Women Making History in the VTANG
