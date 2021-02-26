U.S. Army General Daniel R. Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, stands for a portrait alongside Staff Sgt. Sara Basiliere, Master. Sgt. Jessica Mitchell and Master Sgt. Mare Jane Palumbo at the Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Feb. 26, 2021. The 158th Fighter Wing has made history as for the first time, three female Airmen from the wing have taken top honors in the Vermont Air National Guard’s annual “Airman of the Year” awards, with Basiliere, Mitchell and Palumbo recognized as “Airman,” “Non-commissioned officer” and “Senior non-commissioned officer” of the year respectively. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mrs. Julie M. Paroline)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 11:28 Photo ID: 6577561 VIRIN: 210226-Z-PL855-1338 Resolution: 5539x3693 Size: 13.6 MB Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women Making History in the VTANG, by Julie Paroline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.