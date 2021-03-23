Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera (left) and her staff arrive at the Peterson Hub for a Peterson-Schriever Garrison mission brief following a base tour of Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, March 23, 2021. During her first visit to Peterson AFB, Primavera toured base facilities, and learned about P-S GAR and U.S. Space Force missions, operations and facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 10:06
|Photo ID:
|6577437
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-MC941-1208
|Resolution:
|1964x1324
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colorado Lt. Gov. visits Peterson AFB, by A1C brooke wise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
