Colorado Lt. Gov. visits Peterson AFB

Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera (left) and her staff arrive at the Peterson Hub for a Peterson-Schriever Garrison mission brief following a base tour of Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, March 23, 2021. During her first visit to Peterson AFB, Primavera toured base facilities, and learned about P-S GAR and U.S. Space Force missions, operations and facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

