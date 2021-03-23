Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Colorado Lt. Gov. visits Peterson AFB

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class brooke wise 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera (left) and her staff arrive at the Peterson Hub for a Peterson-Schriever Garrison mission brief following a base tour of Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, March 23, 2021. During her first visit to Peterson AFB, Primavera toured base facilities, and learned about P-S GAR and U.S. Space Force missions, operations and facilities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Wise)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    TAGS

    Peterson AFB
    USAF
    Governor
    Colorado
    USSF

