    Hair problems, a March to remember

    TURKEY

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Composition of Incirlik Airmen displaying their 'Mustache March' facial hairstyles at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. While male Airmen have used March for decades to boost morale much like decorated ace fighter pilot Col. Robin Olds did for his Airmen in the Vietnam War, a renewed interest is developing in talking about facial hair regulations after the recent updates to women’s hair standards in Air Force Instruction 36-2903 allowing female Airmen to wear their hair down. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hair problems, a March to remember, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    morale
    regulations
    Incirlik Air Base
    mustache march
    AFI
    facial hair

