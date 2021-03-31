Composition of Incirlik Airmen displaying their 'Mustache March' facial hairstyles at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. While male Airmen have used March for decades to boost morale much like decorated ace fighter pilot Col. Robin Olds did for his Airmen in the Vietnam War, a renewed interest is developing in talking about facial hair regulations after the recent updates to women’s hair standards in Air Force Instruction 36-2903 allowing female Airmen to wear their hair down. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6577350 VIRIN: 210331-F-BQ566-1001 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 778.66 KB Location: TR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hair problems, a March to remember, by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.