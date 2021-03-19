Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scheduler fills critical need at geographically separated units

    KLEINE BROGEL, BELGIUM

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Ryndak, 701st Munitions Support Squadron maintenance scheduler, poses for a picture at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. Ryndak is the first scheduler assigned to a MUNSS and has been identifying best practices to write the Air Force Instruction for three other similar units that will all be receiving schedulers as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    This work, Scheduler fills critical need at geographically separated units [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

