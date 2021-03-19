U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dylan Ryndak, 701st Munitions Support Squadron maintenance scheduler, poses for a picture at Kleine Brogel Air Base, Belgium, March 19, 2021. Ryndak is the first scheduler assigned to a MUNSS and has been identifying best practices to write the Air Force Instruction for three other similar units that will all be receiving schedulers as well. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6577241
|VIRIN:
|210319-F-XZ889-1008
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|KLEINE BROGEL, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scheduler fills critical need at geographically separated units [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
