    Danielle Zimmerman receives the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210325-N-CM812-013
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Protection and Integration Branch Head Danielle Zimmerman receives the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Captain Eric Correll and Technical Director Ashley Johnson during a presentation onboard NSWC IHD, March 25. Zimmerman received the award for her role in her division’s transfer from NSWC Dahlgren Division to NSWC IHD. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    CBR-D
    Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

