Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) Chemical, Biological, Radiological Defense Protection and Integration Branch Head Danielle Zimmerman receives the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award from Commanding Officer Captain Eric Correll and Technical Director Ashley Johnson during a presentation onboard NSWC IHD, March 25. Zimmerman received the award for her role in her division’s transfer from NSWC Dahlgren Division to NSWC IHD. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

Date Taken: 03.25.2021
Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US