    NSWC IHD employee receives the first round of the COVID-19 Vaccine

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210121-N-CM812-002
    Hospital Corpsman Mason Pruitt administers the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department Machinist Earnest Gibbs at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation's Mix House, Jan. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    TAGS

    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division
    COVID-19 Vaccine

