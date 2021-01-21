NSWC IHD employee receives the first round of the COVID-19 Vaccine

210121-N-CM812-002
Hospital Corpsman Mason Pruitt administers the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department Machinist Earnest Gibbs at the Morale, Welfare and Recreation's Mix House, Jan. 21. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2021 01:39
|Photo ID:
|6577181
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-CM812-002
|Resolution:
|4386x2924
|Size:
|5.28 MB
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
