Date Taken: 01.21.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 01:39 Photo ID: 6577181 VIRIN: 210121-N-CM812-002 Resolution: 4386x2924 Size: 5.28 MB Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NSWC IHD employee receives the first round of the COVID-19 Vaccine, by Matthew Poynor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.