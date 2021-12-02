Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ruvalcaba, 921st Contingency Response Squadron Tactics and Planning Aerial Port supervisor, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

    TAGS

    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

