CRW members receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ruvalcaba, 921st Contingency Response Squadron Tactics and Planning Aerial Port supervisor, holds up his COVID-19 vaccination record card at Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2021. Airmen from the 621st CRW here and at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, were given the opportunity as deployable members to voluntarily receive the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. David W. Carbajal)

