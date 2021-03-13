Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Narrator

    Blue Angels Narrator

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Naval Air Facility El Centro

    210312-N-AS200-1574 EL CENTRO, Calif. (March 12, 2021) Lt. Julius Bratton, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels conducts show narration during the Blue Angels winter training flight demonstrations at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 12, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 16:36
    Photo ID: 6576692
    VIRIN: 210312-N-AS200-1574
    Resolution: 4139x2956
    Size: 10.07 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Angels Narrator, by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLUEANGELS
    VERBIS
    NPASE-W
    NR-NPASE-W
    NAFEC
    FESTIVALOFFLIGHT

