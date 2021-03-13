Blue Angels Narrator

210312-N-AS200-1574 EL CENTRO, Calif. (March 12, 2021) Lt. Julius Bratton, narrator of the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels conducts show narration during the Blue Angels winter training flight demonstrations at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 12, 2021. NAF El Centro supports combat training and readiness of the warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (Marine Corps, Army, Air Force) and international military partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

