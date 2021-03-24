Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guard's adjutant general speaks on Arctic Strategy and future plans during visits to three of Alaska's military installation

    CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard speaks to the 268th Security Forces Squadron during his visit to Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, March 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:37
    Photo ID: 6576546
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-MK318-0100
    Resolution: 5366x3577
    Size: 922.98 KB
    Location: CLEAR AIR FORCE STATION, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska National Guard's adjutant general speaks on Arctic Strategy and future plans during visits to three of Alaska's military installation, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska National Guard adjutant general speaks on Arctic Strategy and future plans during visits to three of Alaska's military installations

    Alaska National Guard
    Clear Air Force Station

