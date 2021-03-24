Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard speaks to the 268th Security Forces Squadron during his visit to Clear Air Force Station, Alaska, March 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
This work, Alaska National Guard's adjutant general speaks on Arctic Strategy and future plans during visits to three of Alaska's military installation, by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska National Guard adjutant general speaks on Arctic Strategy and future plans during visits to three of Alaska's military installations
