    GEN Daly visits ANAD

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Mark Cleghorn 

    Anniston Army Depot

    GEN Edward M. Daly, left, Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command (AMC) toured Anniston Army Depot Mar 25, 2021. His first stop on the tour was to the Combat Vehicle Assembly/Disassembly Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:52
    Photo ID: 6576164
    VIRIN: 210325-A-SH487-058
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 951.31 KB
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GEN Daly visits ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    2020
    Col. Marvin Walker
    GEN Edward M. Daly

