GEN Edward M. Daly, left, Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command (AMC) toured Anniston Army Depot Mar 25, 2021. His first stop on the tour was to the Combat Vehicle Assembly/Disassembly Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:52
|Photo ID:
|6576164
|VIRIN:
|210325-A-SH487-058
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|951.31 KB
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GEN Daly visits ANAD, by Mark Cleghorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
