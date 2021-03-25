GEN Daly visits ANAD

GEN Edward M. Daly, left, Commanding General of the Army Materiel Command (AMC) toured Anniston Army Depot Mar 25, 2021. His first stop on the tour was to the Combat Vehicle Assembly/Disassembly Facility. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Cleghorn)

