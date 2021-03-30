210330-N-KZ419-1123

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reyna, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Issac Patrick onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations.

