Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210330-N-KZ419-1123

    210330-N-KZ419-1123

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reyna, right, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Issac Patrick onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 05:27
    Photo ID: 6575661
    VIRIN: 210330-N-KZ419-1123
    Resolution: 4466x2977
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210330-N-KZ419-1123, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5th Fleet Reaches Nearly 13,000 COVID-19 Vaccines Administered

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT