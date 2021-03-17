Airman Luke Marrone, 731st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, drew a comic at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb. 12, 2021. The Darby Delights, the weekly comic strips Marrone creates in Camp Darby, Italy, are centered around inside jokes from his workplace and the Air Force and are posted on the local Facebook page. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6575622 VIRIN: 210317-F-XX000-1002 Resolution: 1280x1280 Size: 242.21 KB Location: CAMP DARBY, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.