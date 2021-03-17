Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Luke Marrone, 731st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, drew a comic at Camp Darby, Italy, Feb. 12, 2021. The Darby Delights, the weekly comic strips Marrone creates in Camp Darby, Italy, are centered around inside jokes from his workplace and the Air Force and are posted on the local Facebook page. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
