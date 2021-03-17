Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace

    Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace

    CAMP DARBY, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Luke Marrone, 731st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, drew a comic at Camp Darby, Italy, March 18, 2021. Each week since November 2020, Marrone writes one three-square panel comic for the Darby Delights at Camp Darby, which are posted on the local Facebook page. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:54
    Photo ID: 6575621
    VIRIN: 210317-F-XX000-1001
    Resolution: 1773x1773
    Size: 304.11 KB
    Location: CAMP DARBY, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    comic
    731 MUNS
    Darby Delights
    731 Munitions Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT