Airman Luke Marrone, 731st Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance technician, drew a comic at Camp Darby, Italy, March 18, 2021. Each week since November 2020, Marrone writes one three-square panel comic for the Darby Delights at Camp Darby, which are posted on the local Facebook page. (Courtesy Photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 02:54 Photo ID: 6575621 VIRIN: 210317-F-XX000-1001 Resolution: 1773x1773 Size: 304.11 KB Location: CAMP DARBY, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Darby Delights: 731 Munitions Airman brings joy to the workplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.