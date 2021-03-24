Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dothan, Ala., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, from Dothan, Ala., stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an anti-submarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US
    USS John S. McCain
    NOAC

