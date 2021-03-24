Dothan, Ala., Native serves aboard USS John S. McCain while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea

Aerographer’s Mate Airman Brandyn Taylor, from Dothan, Ala., stands watch in the sonar control room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an anti-submarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA