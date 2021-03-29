Peterson Air Force Base, Colo.-- This graphic was created to celebrate Month of the Military Child for Peterson Air Force Base and Schriever Air Force Base. Month of the Military Child is a time to honor the nearly 2 Million "total force dependent" children in the United States military. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian)
