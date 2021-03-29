Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor reenlists aboard USS Constitution

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alec Kramer 

    USS Constitution

    BOSTON (March 29, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jacklyn Ditzel, left, poses with Chief Culinary Specialist Joe Larson during a reenlistment ceremony aboard USS Constitution. Constitution, the world's oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. Designated America's Ship of State, Constitution and its crew engage in community outreach and education about the ship's history and the importance of naval power to more than 500,000 visitors each year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alec Kramer/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor reenlists aboard USS Constitution, by PO3 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    reenlistment
    Old Ironsides
    Square Rig

