Panama City, Florida Native Joins Sub Group 7 Team

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar.29, 2021) - Welcome aboard to ETV2 Tristan Goodlake, a native of Panama City, FL, who recently reported to Commander Submarine Group 7 after a successful four-year tour aboard USS Delaware (SSN 791). Goodlake says he’s excited to experience Japanese culture and hopes to complete a degree and advince to 1st Class petty officer while serving at Sub Group 7.
|03.29.2021
|03.29.2021 02:40
|6574074
|210329-N-DS193-0001
|6720x4480
|4.89 MB
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|PANAMA, FL, US
|3
|0
