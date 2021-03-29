YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar.29, 2021) - Welcome aboard to ETV2 Tristan Goodlake, a native of Panama City, FL, who recently reported to Commander Submarine Group 7 after a successful four-year tour aboard USS Delaware (SSN 791). Goodlake says he’s excited to experience Japanese culture and hopes to complete a degree and advince to 1st Class petty officer while serving at Sub Group 7.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 02:40 Photo ID: 6574074 VIRIN: 210329-N-DS193-0001 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.89 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: PANAMA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Panama City, Florida Native Joins Sub Group 7 Team, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.