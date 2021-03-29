Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Panama City, Florida Native Joins Sub Group 7 Team

    Panama City, Florida Native Joins Sub Group 7 Team

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Thomas 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Mar.29, 2021) - Welcome aboard to ETV2 Tristan Goodlake, a native of Panama City, FL, who recently reported to Commander Submarine Group 7 after a successful four-year tour aboard USS Delaware (SSN 791). Goodlake says he’s excited to experience Japanese culture and hopes to complete a degree and advince to 1st Class petty officer while serving at Sub Group 7.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 02:40
    Photo ID: 6574074
    VIRIN: 210329-N-DS193-0001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Hometown: PANAMA, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panama City, Florida Native Joins Sub Group 7 Team, by PO2 Adam Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FL
    Panama City
    Welcome Aboard
    Sub Group 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT