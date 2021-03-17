Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lewis takes command as Stalker 6

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Captain Azura Lewis, commander, D Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, takes the guidon March 17 from Lt. Col. Walter Allard, commander, 326th BEB, 1st BCT, during a change of command ceremony March 17 at Cole Park Commons. The change of command ceremony is a time honored ceremony honoring both the incoming and outgoing commander signifying the end and a new beginning of leadership of the unit

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 23:06
    Photo ID: 6573941
    VIRIN: 210317-A-UV586-698
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Bastogne
    Women's History Month
    Women
    Change of Command
    BEB

