Lewis takes command as Stalker 6

U.S. Army Captain Azura Lewis, commander, D Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, takes the guidon March 17 from Lt. Col. Walter Allard, commander, 326th BEB, 1st BCT, during a change of command ceremony March 17 at Cole Park Commons. The change of command ceremony is a time honored ceremony honoring both the incoming and outgoing commander signifying the end and a new beginning of leadership of the unit
|03.17.2021
|03.28.2021 23:06
|6573941
|210317-A-UV586-698
|1920x1280
|2.38 MB
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|3
|0
