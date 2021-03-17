Lewis takes command as Stalker 6

U.S. Army Captain Azura Lewis, commander, D Company, 326th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), left, takes the guidon March 17 from Lt. Col. Walter Allard, commander, 326th BEB, 1st BCT, during a change of command ceremony March 17 at Cole Park Commons. The change of command ceremony is a time honored ceremony honoring both the incoming and outgoing commander signifying the end and a new beginning of leadership of the unit

