Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

Staff Sgt. Jose Bulow, a flight medic with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), is hoisted into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Mar. 26, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas, as part of pre-deployment training before a 9-month mission to the Middle East. Golf Company is attached to Task Force Phoenix, which is at North Fort Hood for the pre-deployment training. Task Force Phoenix is led by the California Army National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Sawyer)

