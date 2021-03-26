Staff Sgt. Jose Bulow, a flight medic with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), is hoisted into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Mar. 26, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas, as part of pre-deployment training before a 9-month mission to the Middle East. Golf Company is attached to Task Force Phoenix, which is at North Fort Hood for the pre-deployment training. Task Force Phoenix is led by the California Army National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Sawyer)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 15:53
|Photo ID:
|6573817
|VIRIN:
|210326-A-A3568-003
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment
