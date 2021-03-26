Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Phoenix trains at North Fort Hood for Middle East deployment

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    California National Guard   

    Staff Sgt. Jose Bulow, a flight medic with Golf Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), is hoisted into a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, Mar. 26, 2021 at North Fort Hood, Texas, as part of pre-deployment training before a 9-month mission to the Middle East. Golf Company is attached to Task Force Phoenix, which is at North Fort Hood for the pre-deployment training. Task Force Phoenix is led by the California Army National Guard's 40th Combat Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tara Sawyer)

