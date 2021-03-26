Naval Submarine School Names Junior Instructor of the Quarter

Naval Submarine School named its junior instructor of the quarter for Q2 2021, Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class (SS) Kingsley S. Egerton, Jr. MMA2 Egerton trained four courses resulting in student grade averages of over 85 percent. As the Auxiliary Division's assistant command fitness leader, he played a key role in keeping our Sailors physically fit despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. MMA2 Egerton also qualified as both course supervisor and master training specialist, while simultaneously pursuing a college degree. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class James Preve)

