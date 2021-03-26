Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Submarine School Names Junior Instructor of the Quarter

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Naval Submarine School

    Naval Submarine School named its junior instructor of the quarter for Q2 2021, Machinist's Mate Auxiliary 2nd Class (SS) Kingsley S. Egerton, Jr. MMA2 Egerton trained four courses resulting in student grade averages of over 85 percent. As the Auxiliary Division's assistant command fitness leader, he played a key role in keeping our Sailors physically fit despite the constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic. MMA2 Egerton also qualified as both course supervisor and master training specialist, while simultaneously pursuing a college degree. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class James Preve)

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6573732
    VIRIN: 210326-N-QX658-9000
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 14.61 MB
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    This work, Naval Submarine School Names Junior Instructor of the Quarter, by ENS Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Instructor
    NETC
    Sailor of the Quarter
    Navy
    Submarine

