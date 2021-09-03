SSG Sharron Grieco, a Signal Support Systems Specialist currently assigned to 1-357th BSB as a S6 OC/T, represented the Cold Steel family in the highest regards while attending the Communications Senior Leaders Course (SLC). While at SLC, SSG Grieco graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate and the Leadership Awardee for her class. As an OC/T, SSG Grieco has volunteered to support partnership opportunities outside of her MOS and provide superb advice, coaching, and mentorship to the 13th CSSB during their Field Training Exercise (Operation Tombstone) from 02-12 March 2021.(U.S. Army photo by SSG Asa Bingham)

