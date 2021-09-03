Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SSG Sharron Grieco

    SSG Sharron Grieco

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Asa Bingham 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    SSG Sharron Grieco, a Signal Support Systems Specialist currently assigned to 1-357th BSB as a S6 OC/T, represented the Cold Steel family in the highest regards while attending the Communications Senior Leaders Course (SLC). While at SLC, SSG Grieco graduated as the Distinguished Honor Graduate and the Leadership Awardee for her class. As an OC/T, SSG Grieco has volunteered to support partnership opportunities outside of her MOS and provide superb advice, coaching, and mentorship to the 13th CSSB during their Field Training Exercise (Operation Tombstone) from 02-12 March 2021.(U.S. Army photo by SSG Asa Bingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.26.2021 16:06
    Photo ID: 6572691
    VIRIN: 210309-A-BO313-169
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 326.43 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSG Sharron Grieco, by SSG Asa Bingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    forscom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT