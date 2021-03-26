The Defense Threat Reduction Agency delivers strategic integration support by providing insights into emerging threats, while focusing on delivering operationally relevant, credible, timely, and actionable research for the Joint Force community. This effort is aligned to National Defense Strategy priorities and can inform future operations, activities, and investments.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2021 16:03
|Photo ID:
|6572689
|VIRIN:
|210326-D-BA011-001
|Resolution:
|1275x979
|Size:
|218.25 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DTRA Sponsors Strategic Dialogues with Partners to Advance Common Interests and Address Mutual Threats, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DTRA Sponsors Strategic Dialogues with Partners to Advance Common Interests and Address Mutual Threats
LEAVE A COMMENT