DTRA Sponsors Strategic Dialogues with Partners to Advance Common Interests and Address Mutual Threats

The Defense Threat Reduction Agency delivers strategic integration support by providing insights into emerging threats, while focusing on delivering operationally relevant, credible, timely, and actionable research for the Joint Force community. This effort is aligned to National Defense Strategy priorities and can inform future operations, activities, and investments.

