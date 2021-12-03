U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) awards Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chad Thorington from Beaverton, Michigan, as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Virginia, Mar. 12, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 12:49 Photo ID: 6572348 VIRIN: 210312-N-DN159-0017 Resolution: 6032x4026 Size: 972.7 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfighter of the week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.