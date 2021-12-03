Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter of the week

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2021

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) awards Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Chad Thorington from Beaverton, Michigan, as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Virginia, Mar. 12, 2021. The John C. Stennis is partnering with Newport News Shipbuilding to complete Refueling Complex Overhaul on schedule with a trained, resilient and cohesive crew. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Crayton Agnew)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Warfighter of the week, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    Navy
    USS John C. Stennis
    warfighter

