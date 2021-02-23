From 1990 through 2019, 794 patent awards were originated by inventors at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, which accounts for 10 percent of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s total patent count during those years. A ceremony to honor 16 of the most recent Division Newport patent award recipients was held on Feb. 23, 2021. The ceremony can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/_cgVYP7qC1A.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.26.2021 10:30 Photo ID: 6572072 VIRIN: 210223-N-XQ823-3025 Resolution: 1000x425 Size: 195.42 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport leads warfare centers in patent awards, honors 2020 inventors, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.