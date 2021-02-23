Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport leads warfare centers in patent awards, honors 2020 inventors

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    From 1990 through 2019, 794 patent awards were originated by inventors at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, which accounts for 10 percent of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s total patent count during those years. A ceremony to honor 16 of the most recent Division Newport patent award recipients was held on Feb. 23, 2021. The ceremony can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/_cgVYP7qC1A.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NUWC Division Newport leads warfare centers in patent awards, honors 2020 inventors, by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Inventions
    21-16
    NUWC Division Newport
    Patent Awards

