The Coast Guard is searching for an overdue boater off Waianae, Mar. 25, 2020. The 16-foot recreational vessel, “Size No Matter,” was last seen by another boater approximately 18 miles off shore earlier in the day. (U.S. Coast Guard photo illustration by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
Coast Guard, partners searching for overdue boater off Oahu
