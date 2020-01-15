Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corona University Rally

    CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Photo by Nathan Fite 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Kathleen Vazquez (left) and Melissa Velasco of Naval Surface Warfare Center Corona Division's Performance Assessment division prepare to greet employees at an annual Corona University rally event. Vazquez and Velasco serve as volunteer mentors for the Corona University program, providing employees interested in career development and continued learning with information on available courses.

    Navy&rsquo;s In-House &lsquo;Corona University&rsquo; Shines in Remote Work Environment

    professional development
    education
    NAVSEA
    NSWC Corona
    Corona University

