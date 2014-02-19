SEA Whitehead meets with 144th Fighter Wing Senior Enlisted Leadership

Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of the National Guard Bureau Tony Whitehead meets with senior enlisted members of the 144th Fighter Wing, Fresno, CA, to strengthen partnership with the Air National Guard and the Department of Defense leadership. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Army Staff Sgt. Priscilla Desormeaux/Released)

