Advancing Flight Deck Training: CNO Views Demo of ONR Global TechSolutions System at NAWCTSD

ORLANDO, Fla. (March 4, 2021) Courtney McNamara, Advanced Gaming Interactive Learning Environment (AGILE) team lead, demonstrates the Flight Deck Crew Refresher Training Expansion Packs, or TEP, to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday (right) during a visit to the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. Sponsored by Office of Naval Research Global TechSolutions, TEP is a game-based training technology that helps aircraft carrier flight deck crews keep their skills sharp. (U.S. Navy Photo by Doug Schaub)

