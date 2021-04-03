Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Advancing Flight Deck Training: CNO Views Demo of ONR Global TechSolutions System at NAWCTSD

    Advancing Flight Deck Training: CNO Views Demo of ONR Global TechSolutions System at NAWCTSD

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Office of Naval Research

    ORLANDO, Fla. (March 4, 2021) Courtney McNamara, Advanced Gaming Interactive Learning Environment (AGILE) team lead, demonstrates the Flight Deck Crew Refresher Training Expansion Packs, or TEP, to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday (right) during a visit to the Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division. Sponsored by Office of Naval Research Global TechSolutions, TEP is a game-based training technology that helps aircraft carrier flight deck crews keep their skills sharp. (U.S. Navy Photo by Doug Schaub)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 17:41
    Photo ID: 6571132
    VIRIN: 210304-N-SX613-3725
    Resolution: 1320x880
    Size: 255.02 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Advancing Flight Deck Training: CNO Views Demo of ONR Global TechSolutions System at NAWCTSD, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Advancing Flight Deck Training: CNO Views Demo of ONR Global TechSolutions System at NAWCTSD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ONR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT