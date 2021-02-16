Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell Reservists fly KC-46A at Cope North 21

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Abigail Klein 

    931st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from the flightline during Cope North 21 Feb. 16, 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. An aircrew of more than 20 Airmen from the 931st Air Refueling Wing flew a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., as part of Cope North 21, last month at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. It is the U.S. Pacific Air Forces largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joel Greeson)

    KC-46A
    18th ARS
    ReserveReady
    924th ARS
    905th ARS

