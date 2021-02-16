McConnell Reservists fly KC-46A at Cope North 21

A KC-46A Pegasus takes off from the flightline during Cope North 21 Feb. 16, 2021, Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. An aircrew of more than 20 Airmen from the 931st Air Refueling Wing flew a KC-46A Pegasus assigned to McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., as part of Cope North 21, last month at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. It is the U.S. Pacific Air Forces largest multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Joel Greeson)

