Be prepared for possible spring floods in Wisconsin

An area of Leon, Wis., shows flooding Aug, 28, 2018 in Monroe County, Wis. Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department at Fort McCoy, Wis., helped with rescue operations for the flooding. On Aug. 27 to early Aug. 28, 2018, 5-12 inches of rain fell on several areas of Monroe County, causing flash flooding and stranding residents in flooded areas. Fort McCoy firefighters helped with the rescue of people in the affected areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

