Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Be prepared for possible spring floods in Wisconsin

    Be prepared for possible spring floods in Wisconsin

    LEON, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2018

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An area of Leon, Wis., shows flooding Aug, 28, 2018 in Monroe County, Wis. Firefighters with the Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department at Fort McCoy, Wis., helped with rescue operations for the flooding. On Aug. 27 to early Aug. 28, 2018, 5-12 inches of rain fell on several areas of Monroe County, causing flash flooding and stranding residents in flooded areas. Fort McCoy firefighters helped with the rescue of people in the affected areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2018
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6570814
    VIRIN: 180828-A-OK556-6445
    Resolution: 5116x3411
    Size: 3.72 MB
    Location: LEON, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be prepared for possible spring floods in Wisconsin, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Safety Awareness: Be prepared for possible spring floods in Wisconsin

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    flooding
    Leon
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT