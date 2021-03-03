Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK first responders’ incentive flight gives insight into how their role contributes to mission

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2021

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Steve Tipler, left, Barry Clark, center, and David Ives, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, had the opportunity to participate in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft incentive flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2021. The first responders were given the opportunity to see the other side of the mission to see how their role of emergency response ties with RAF Mildenhall’s refueling mission. (Courtesy photo)

    UK first responders&rsquo; incentive flight gives insight into how their role contributes to mission

    incentive flight
    building relationships
    One team one fight

