Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drill Masters [Image 3 of 5]

    Drill Masters

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Staff Sgt. Montana Casper, with 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., February 12, 2021. A drill master is a subject matter expert in the instruction, execution, and evaluation of ceremonial drill. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michelle Brudnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 08:38
    Photo ID: 6570057
    VIRIN: 210212-M-AW120-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Masters [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Michelle Brudnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drill Masters
    Drill Masters
    Drill Masters
    Drill Masters
    Drill Masters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd battalion
    drill
    parris island
    drill instructor
    drill masters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT