210323-N-YL152-1296 RAF LOSSIEMOUTH, Scotland (Mar. 23, 2021) Lt. Ian Speirs, assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 9, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Cmdr. Lex Smith at RAF Lossiemouth, Mar. 23, 2021. VP-9 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rashaan Jeffery/ Released)

