Operating Around The Clock

Surface, amphibious, ground and air assets from 5 countries participated in

various exercises across the Suez Canal, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Saudi Arabia including the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX), High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training, Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsal (TACR), Suez Canal transit and a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. French, American, Belgian and Japanese naval assets took part in GASWEX in the Arabian Sea while U.S. Marines and Sailors conducted HIMARS and TACR training in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. destroyer transited the Suez Canal and U.S. and Egyptian naval forces conducted a PASSEX in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

