    Operating Around The Clock

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    Surface, amphibious, ground and air assets from 5 countries participated in
    various exercises across the Suez Canal, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and Saudi Arabia including the Group Arabian Sea Warfare Exercise (GASWEX), High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) training, Theater Amphibious Combat Rehearsal (TACR), Suez Canal transit and a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. French, American, Belgian and Japanese naval assets took part in GASWEX in the Arabian Sea while U.S. Marines and Sailors conducted HIMARS and TACR training in Saudi Arabia, a U.S. destroyer transited the Suez Canal and U.S. and Egyptian naval forces conducted a PASSEX in the Red Sea. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 03:44
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operating Around The Clock, by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy

