CFAO Public Works Awards

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 25, 2021) Lt. Aaron Kotlarz, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa public works officer, presents Rumiko Shimooka, assigned to CFAO public works department, the civilian service achievement medal in the virtual presence of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command leadership (on screen) at an awards ceremony held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 25, 2021. The ceremony allowed Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command leadership to virtually attend from outside of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

