Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CFAO Public Works Awards

    CFAO Public Works Awards

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 25, 2021) Lt. Aaron Kotlarz, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa public works officer, presents Rumiko Shimooka, assigned to CFAO public works department, the civilian service achievement medal in the virtual presence of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command leadership (on screen) at an awards ceremony held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 25, 2021. The ceremony allowed Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command leadership to virtually attend from outside of Okinawa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2021 01:50
    Photo ID: 6569979
    VIRIN: 210325-N-QY759-0028
    Resolution: 7201x5144
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAO Public Works Awards, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Public Works
    NAVFAC Far East
    CFAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT