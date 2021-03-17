Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

    210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Darwin Lam 

    Naval Service Training Command

    Capt. Mark C. Hazenberg, commanding officer of Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, awards Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell, an Officer School (OCS) class 08-21 student, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, March 17. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Master Chief Thomas G. Alex)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    This work, 210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life [Image 2 of 2], by Darwin Lam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life
    210317-N-ZZ999-0002 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    OCS Student Receives Medal for Saving Classmate&rsquo;s Life

    OCS
    Officer Candidate School
    OTCN
    mynavy hr
    Mark Hazenberg
    Tyler Zutell

