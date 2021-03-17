210317-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (March 17, 2021) Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell earns the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal after saving shipmate's life

Capt. Mark C. Hazenberg, commanding officer of Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, awards Officer Candidate Tyler Zutell, an Officer School (OCS) class 08-21 student, with the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, March 17. OCS morally, mentally and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Master Chief Thomas G. Alex)

