DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo after completing the Command Indoctrination on Diego Garcia March 24, 2021. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 05:50
|Photo ID:
|6568762
|VIRIN:
|210324-N-US228-1032
|Resolution:
|5406x2258
|Size:
|7.74 MB
|Location:
|FPO, IO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Command Indoctrination on Diego Garcia, by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
