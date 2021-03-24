DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (March. 24, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors pose for a photo after completing the Command Indoctrination on Diego Garcia March 24, 2021. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Stevin Atkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 05:50 Photo ID: 6568762 VIRIN: 210324-N-US228-1032 Resolution: 5406x2258 Size: 7.74 MB Location: FPO, IO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Indoctrination on Diego Garcia, by SA Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.