    NAVSUP fuels officer in Italy earns top fuels award

    ITALY

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Lt. Cdr. Christopher Mason, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's regional fuels officer, was selected as Fuels Officer of the Year for calendar year 2020 as part of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.

    The Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote excellence in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the Fleet fuel support mission. Program awards are divided into four command categories and a single category to honor individuals.

    (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    This work, NAVSUP fuels officer in Italy earns top fuels award, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

