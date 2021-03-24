NAVSUP fuels officer in Italy earns top fuels award

Lt. Cdr. Christopher Mason, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella's regional fuels officer, was selected as Fuels Officer of the Year for calendar year 2020 as part of the Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program.



The Excellence in Naval Fuel Management Recognition Program was established to promote excellence in fuel management and recognize personnel and activities making the most significant contributions to Navy and Marine Corps fuel operations and the Fleet fuel support mission. Program awards are divided into four command categories and a single category to honor individuals.



(U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

