KADENA, Japan (Mar. 24, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Commander Master Chief Michael Fluent pins the enlisted air warfare specialist insignia on Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Josell Gonzalez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, at an awards ceremony held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 24, 2021. Gonzalez completed the requirements for attaining the warfare device and was formally awarded at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.24.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 03:44 Photo ID: 6568694 VIRIN: 210324-N-QY759-0055 Resolution: 6735x4811 Size: 1.59 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CFAO Awards Ceremony, by PO1 David Krigbaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.