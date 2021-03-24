Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    CFAO Awards Ceremony

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 24, 2021) Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa Commander Master Chief Michael Fluent pins the enlisted air warfare specialist insignia on Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Josell Gonzalez, assigned to Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific Aviation Intermediate Maintenance Detachment Kadena, at an awards ceremony held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 24, 2021. Gonzalez completed the requirements for attaining the warfare device and was formally awarded at the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    TAGS

    Okinawa
    naval aviation
    CFAO
    CFWP
    AIMD Kadena

