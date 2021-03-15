Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hario Post Office Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Brandon Taylor 

    NAVSUP FLC Yokosuka

    SASEBO, Japan (March 15, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jerome Bartolome (right) assists a customer at the Hario Post Office.

    The Hario Post Office is a full service post office, providing quality-of life support to around 1,200 U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families that reside at the Hario Village housing complex, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

    postal
    NAVSUP
    Hario
    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka
    Site Sasebo

