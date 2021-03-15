Hario Post Office Operations

SASEBO, Japan (March 15, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jerome Bartolome (right) assists a customer at the Hario Post Office.



The Hario Post Office is a full service post office, providing quality-of life support to around 1,200 U.S. Navy and U.S. civilian personnel and their families that reside at the Hario Village housing complex, onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

