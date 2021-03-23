Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airman Spotlight: Readiness relies on broken barriers

    Airman Spotlight: Readiness relies on broken barriers

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Medical Service

    Col. Felicia Burks, Chief, Diversity and Inclusion Division, Office of the Air Force Surgeon General spoke with Air Force Surgeon General Public Affairs about breaking barriers and how help cultivate a more inclusive future. (U.S. Air Force graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 14:06
    Photo ID: 6567731
    VIRIN: 210323-F-FT687-001
    Resolution: 1625x921
    Size: 745.4 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Spotlight: Readiness relies on broken barriers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Airman Spotlight: Readiness relies on broken barriers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    diversity
    Women’s History Month
    Black History Month
    Air Force Medical Service
    inclusion
    AFMS
    AFMS Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT