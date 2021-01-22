Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Flight Surgeon among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russel Tontz (right) meets a C-21 Learjet at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing carrying 20 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during a proof of concept trial, Jan. 22, 2021. This initial shipment to the wing is designed to test the efficacy of delivering vaccine to deployed Airmen in the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    332nd AEW
    Red Tails
    Undisclosed Location
    Deployed Airmen
    Flight Medicine
    COVID-19 Vaccine

