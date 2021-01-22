Deployed Flight Surgeon among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Russel Tontz (right) meets a C-21 Learjet at the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing carrying 20 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during a proof of concept trial, Jan. 22, 2021. This initial shipment to the wing is designed to test the efficacy of delivering vaccine to deployed Airmen in the Middle East. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

