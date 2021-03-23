Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CIWT Names 2020 Sailor of the Year

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Glenn Sircy 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210323-N-XX139-0009 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 23, 2021) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Philip Burrow, a native of Arlington, Texas, is the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) 2020 Sailor of the Year. As a CIWT intelligence specialist rating training manager, he is responsible for the oversight of 23 enlisted and four officer course supervisors in the analysis, revision, and development of 27 information warfare courses, training over 4,000 Sailors during this period. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

    CIWT Names 2020 Sailor of the Year

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT

