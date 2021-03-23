CIWT Names 2020 Sailor of the Year

210323-N-XX139-0009 PENSACOLA, Fla. (March 23, 2021) Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Philip Burrow, a native of Arlington, Texas, is the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) 2020 Sailor of the Year. As a CIWT intelligence specialist rating training manager, he is responsible for the oversight of 23 enlisted and four officer course supervisors in the analysis, revision, and development of 27 information warfare courses, training over 4,000 Sailors during this period. (U.S. Navy photo by Glenn Sircy)

