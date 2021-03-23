Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRMC personnel recognized for year-long efforts

    LRMC personnel recognized for year-long efforts

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    From managing a Europe-wide $65 million operations and maintenance contract, to meeting the needs of more than 850 personnel, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Civilian of the Year awardees for 2020 were far from mediocre.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 04:35
    Photo ID: 6567008
    VIRIN: 210323-A-EK666-470
    Resolution: 3300x2550
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRMC personnel recognized for year-long efforts, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LRMC personnel recognized for year-long efforts

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT