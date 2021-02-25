Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC DFAC plans to deliver sustainable options

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Various recycled, reusable plastic containers are lined up inside the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Dining Facility, where nearly 200,000 meals are served annually, as the venue prepares to introduce more sustainable container options to patrons soon.

    This work, LRMC DFAC plans to deliver sustainable options, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldiers
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    LRMC
    Regional Health Command-Europe
    Target_news_Europe

